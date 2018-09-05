Olivia Culpo Hopes ‘Model Squad’ Shows ‘Who She Really Is’ As She Makes Her ‘SI: Swim’ Dream Come True

Olivia Culpo & her squad are about her have their dream-chasing shown to the masses. The ”Model Squad’ star chats with HL about documenting her modeling career & working hard for her goals.

Just like all of us, models have insecurities, they face bullies and they work hard to achieve their goals. E!’s exclusive NYFW docuseries Model Squad highlights the lives of Olivia Culpo, Devon Windsor, Daniela Braga, Shanina Shaik, Ping Hue, Hannah Ferguson, Nadine Leopold, Caroline Lowe and Ashley Moore, and shows the ups and downs of the modeling industry. “I really hope that they allow people to see the real background of what this industry is like. The rejection, the hard times, the jet lag, the pressure, the bullying,” Olivia Culpo told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the premiere on September 4th in NYC. “Also, there’s a lot of camaraderie between the girls that’s really sweet to see. It’s a feel-good show and it shows us supporting one another…picking each other up when we’re feeling blue. I hope, mostly, that this show sheds light on who I really am.”

In just the first episode, we see the girls supporting each other ahead of big auditions — like Devon and Nadine, who took the time to workout together and talk through their anxieties before taking on the major Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show audition. Devon also showed up to support Olivia in the premiere episode, as she prepared for a test shoot with famed photographer Yu Tsai — an important part of her journey to landing a gig with Sports Illustrated. “Devon was so supportive in helping me prepare for SI, and another one of my friends helped me practiced posing. It was something that the girls definitely helped me with, and I feel like, in the end, we shared the success and celebrated together!” Olivia revealed.

When it comes to balancing family time, her travel schedule, hanging with friends, her career, and of course, some time for herself, Olivia takes things day by day. “I think that you have to like what you’re doing. If you don’t like what you’re doing, then it’s never gonna be fun,” she explained. “I feel that I’ve been able to do so much at once is just the variety of it all. I’m designing, I have a restaurant. I’m filming movies, then this show, my personal life and charity work, as well. It’s just kind of the balance of everything that makes it all fun for me!” Everybody, take notes! You can watch Olivia and her fellow model squad crush it, on E!, tonight and tomorrow at 8 PM ET, and then Sept. 10 to Sept. 12 on Model Squad!