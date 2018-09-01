Selena Gomez Vs. Hailey Baldwin: Who Had The Hotter Instagram Pics In Summer 2018?

Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin seem to have had pretty awesome summers, and they’ve documented some of it on Instagram. See their sexiest Insta pics from summer 2018 here!

Not only have Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin both dated Justin Bieber…but they also both have epic (and super sexy) Instagram feeds! The ladies have not gone overboard with posting this summer, but they’ve let us in on their lives just enough to keep us coming back for more. Of course, Hailey has a lot to celebrate in summer 2018 — after all, she got engaged to Justin at the beginning of the season! The whirlwind proposal came just months after Justin and Selena broke up (again), but that doesn’t mean Selena spent the summer in a depression over lost love.

Instead, the 26-year-old has been spending time with her girlfriends and living life to the fullest. From her lavish birthday celebration, to days spent on a luxurious yacht, to hanging with Cardi B, Selena looks like she’s had an amazing time over the last several weeks. However, she made it clear that what we see on her Instagram feed is only a small part of her life. “This page is my highlights and a few low lights,” she wrote. “I post what I am willing to share with you guys. I hear people say all the time that they wish they had someone else’s life based on a few pictures..we all do it. But this is me sharing some happy moments with you guys. Trust me, my life isn’t always this filtered and flowery.”

Meanwhile, Hailey hasn’t posted much with Justin this summer, and has instead reserved her feed for modeling shots and sexy selfies. While she’s seen showing off her massive engagement ring in many of the pics, she only posted two photos with Justin since he popped the question.

Click through the gallery above to check out Selena and Hailey’s hottest pics of summer 2018 — and here’s to hoping they continue to keep blessing us with their amazing social media feeds!