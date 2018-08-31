LeBron James Defends Eminem’s Diss Track-Filled Album Slamming Drake & Many More: It’s ‘Fire’

LeBron James thinks Eminem’s new album, ‘Kamikaze’, is pure fire! Check out what LeBron thinks about Eminem’s diss tracks here!

Eminem‘s latest, surprise album Kamikaze not only solidifies himself as the industry’s best rapper, it has so many disses interwoven in the lyrics that the album has yielded more burn victims than a hospital. However, another person who is also considered to be the greatest of all time in his respective profession, LeBron James, is here for Kamikaze… and its disses. Taking to Twitter, the new Laker wrote, “Now if y’all think this @Eminem “Kamikaze” album isn’t 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you’re just hating and incompetent of lyrics/cadence/breakdown of his raps. Oh and he putting quite a few in a body bag too 💀! 😂 😂”.

Speaking of those unfortunate souls Eminem “put in a body bag”, one of the rappers Eminem attacked in the song with the self-same name as the album is Drake. Eminem raps, “You got some views, but you’re still below me. Mine are higher, so when you compare our views, you get overlooked. And I don’t say the hook unless I wrote the hook.” Not only is Eminem saying that Drake will always be a lower-status rapper, he’s bringing up rumors that he has to hire ghostwriters for his raps.

In addition, Eminem dragged Lil Xan, Lil Pump for copying Lil Wayne on “The Ringer” after he admitted that he just didn’t care for Lil Yachty‘s music. One of the harshest disses was dealt to Machine Gun Kelly. Drake raps, Machine Gun Kelly falls prey to Eminem’s harsh words as well. “But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun / And I’m talking to you but you already know who the f*** you are, Kelly / I don’t use sublims and sure as f*** don’t sneak-diss / But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”

We'll keep you posted as more of Eminem's burn victims respond to these disses.