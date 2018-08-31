Fantasia Kicks Off Her Shoes To Sing ‘Precious Lord’ At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

If anyone knows how to give a soul-baring performance, it’s Fantasia. The singer gave the most touching tribute to the late Aretha Franklin at her funeral after kicking off her shoes!

Fantasia Barrino, 34, had the crowd captivated at Aretha Franklin’s Aug. 31 funeral. The season three American Idol winner took to the stage at the ceremony with a performance of “Precious Lord”, and it was absolutely beautiful. The singer’s performance touched the heart’s of attendees, who were visibly moved by the singer’s rendition of her famous hit. As she honored the Queen of Soul, Fantasia donned a striking black outfit — a perfect choice, seeing as Aretha was a fashion queen as well. And the performance was so electrifying that Fantasia took off her shoes so she could really get into it. See that moment below!

Fantasia was a fitting choice to pay respect to Aretha by way of a live performance. The singer has previously made remarks about how much Aretha and her music meant to her. I was able to sing for her when they were honoring her [at a 2007 tribute concert] at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles, which is actually where I won ‘American Idol,’” the star, told Billboard recently. “I was stupid nervous because I was the little girl that was listening to Aretha. My first cassette was Aretha Franklin.”

“I think she won’t mind, I’m gonna come out of my shoes.” – Fantasia for Aretha #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/xp9WkhFFlI — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 31, 2018

Fantasia was joined at the funeral by performers such as Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday. Aretha is being laid to rest at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, and a plethora of stars were there to pay their respects. Other notable attendees of the momentous day included Bill Clinton and Hilary Clinton, as well as music mogul Clive Davis. Speakers at the momentous event included actress Cicely Tyson, Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.