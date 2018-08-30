Elizabeth Hurley’s Cleavage Spills Out Of Her Red Hot Swimsuit In Sexy New Pic

Ageless and wonderful! Elizabeth Hurley, 53, continues to spend summer living in bathing suits, and we are not complaining! See her hot new pic by clicking below!

If someone is aging backwards, it’s definitely Elizabeth Hurley! She’s spent her summer soaking up the sun in various bathing suits, and her newest picture is hot, hot, hot. She posted a photo of herself floating, starfish-like, in a pool, wearing a plunging red swimsuit from her swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach. It showed off her stunning toned body, and her ample cleavage! She risked a nip-slip in this seems-to-be action shot, but everything was in place, and it made for a stunning photo!

She paired the red suit with a pair of trendy sunglasses and a big smile. Liz isn’t shy about modeling her swimwear in her great body. She also isn’t afraid of skipping the suit altogether! She recently posed topless in a pool, jumping around, in an attempt “to swim off the calories #holiday #greece.” It feels like she’s been on holiday all summer long, but she works hard, and deserves it! Plus, we love seeing her colorful bikini shots in various tropical locales! This red bathing suit photo was taken in Mallorca, Spain. See 20 more sexy snaps in the gallery attached above.

Elizabeth stays in great shape by eating clean. She chooses organic veggies and lean protein like chicken and fish. She avoids all processed foods and keeps her carb levels low. She also burns calories by swimming and gardening. Bonus — gardening helps her eat all those organic veggies she loves! She also drinks a ton of green tea and water, to stay hydrated and her skin plump and youthful.