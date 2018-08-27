Why Rihanna Would Be ‘Infuriated’ If Drake, 31, Is Dating Teen Model Bella B Harris, 18

Drake has been photographed looking really cozy with 18-year-old model Bella Harris. We’ve got details on how Rihanna would be furious and jealous if the pair is actually dating.

Drake is going to make a whole lot of people angry if he really is dating 18-year-old model Bella B. Harris. Not only would it piss off her dad, legendary music producer Jimmy Jam, 59, it would upset his ex Rihanna, 30, as well! The recent high school graduate has reportedly been spotted at several of his recent tour stops and she posted two photos hugging the 31-year-old at his NYC concert on Aug. 25. She captioned the pics “no place I’d rather be,” along with a blue heart. RiRi and Bella’s dad are close and the “Wild Thoughts” singer knows the teen as well and will be beyond furious if there’s a romance going on between Bella and Drizzy.

“Drake wouldn’t just catch the wrath of Bella’s dad Jimmy if he dated her, he’d infuriate Rihanna too. Rihanna is keeping a close eye on Bella and Drake to make sure neither one steps out of line. Ri is friends with Bella’s dad and she knows Bella too. She’s protective of her and would freak out if Drake started dating her, she’s too young for him,” a source close to Rihanna tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Of course Bella’s absolutely stunning so if Drake went against all good judgment and did start dating her no doubt it would make Rihanna pretty jealous,” our insider adds. Not only is Bella gorgeous, she’s incredibly well-connected within the recording industry. Her dad music royalty, and her god mother is none other than Janet Jackson!

Drake and Bella do make for a very pretty pair. In the photos she shared, he looked serious and sultry posing next to her in the first photo, but in the second he’s cracking up with a big smile. The two have known each other for years so it would be creepy for Drizzy to get romantic with someone he knew as a minor. She just graduated from high school so there’s a definite ick factor over a 31-year-old guy dating a teenager.