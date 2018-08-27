Hailey Baldwin Warns Newly Single Kourtney Kardashian: Stay Away From Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin is reportedly feeling ‘threatened’ by Justin Bieber’s rumored ex-hookup buddy, Kourtney Kardashian, according to a report released on Aug. 27. Read why!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, may be worrying about someone other than Selena Gomez, 26. She’s on high alert because of another brunette beauty: Kourtney Kardashian, 39! “Hailey is very protective of her relationship and she has every reason to feel threatened,” a source claimed to Radar Online on Aug. 27. “She’s saying that Kourtney better stay away from Justin, and she won’t hesitate to ban him from speaking to her altogether.”

The harsh verdict comes from Kourtney reportedly missing her former flame, and we don’t mean her recent ex Younes Bendjima, 25. She’s ready “to go after Justin in a heartbeat, if she had the opportunity,” the source added to the publication, and made some other serious claims! “Things between Justin and Kourtney were more serious than most people realized. Their physical compatibility was off the charts, and they even started to bond about religion,” the source went on. “Justin was hugely attracted to Kourtney, and she was really smitten by him. They had a lot of fun together.” This source sounds almost identical to another report, which also claimed that Justin’s fiancee feels “threatened,” Star Magazine reported on Aug. 22.

In between juggling dating dramas with Hailey and Selena, Justin was rumored to hook up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star here and there from 2015-2017. And we reported on Jan. 17 that Kourtney and Justin, who was seeing Selena at the time, were still in contact! “Kourtney and Justin are on great terms, they still talk every once in a while but there’s nothing for Selena to worry about. Kourtney only has eyes for Younes Bendjima, she’s totally into him and only him,” a source close to Kourtney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She will always be fond of Justin, she thinks he’s a great guy, but there’s nothing romantic between them anymore, that ended when she got serious with Younes.” Oh, how the times have changed! After news broke on Aug. 7 that Kourtney and Younes called it quits, it’s unclear whether Kourtney is still on the same terms with the “Sorry” singer.

HollywoodLife has reached out to Hailey Baldwin’s and Kourtney Kardashian’s reps for a comment.