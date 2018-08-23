John Cena Shows Off Insanely Jacked Muscles In Shirtless Video Ahead Of WWE Return

So, that’s John Cena’s idea of a ‘revenge body.’ Ahead of his return to the WWE ring, Nikki Bella’s ex displayed his new transformation, and it appears even his muscles have muscles!

“So, this is the part where I’m supposed to talk smack about Kevin Owens and Elias,” John Cena, 41, says at the start of his Aug. 22 video, hyping up his upcoming tag team match at WWE’s Super Show-Down (on Oct. 6.) John’s scheduled to team with Bobby Lashley, but judging by just how insanely jacked he looked in this clip, he might be able to take on both Kevin and Elias by himself. “I’ve been in hiding. I’ve been dropping a few pounds. I’m quicker, faster,” said the man whose chest looks like it was chiseled out of granite.

Seriously, it seems that after his break from Nikki Bella, 34, John has spent all his new free time in the gym. Compare the John in this video the Superstar that took on Triple H, 49, at The Greatest Royal Rumble back on April 27. In his first match since he and Nikki called off their wedding, John looked buff, but he was not as jacked as he looks now. The WWE Universe is going to be in for something special when John returns to the squared circle – and they won’t have to wait that long! While John and Bobby will take on Kevin and Elias at Super Show-Down in Australia, John’s scheduled to team with Bobby and Finn Balor to take on Elias, Jinder Mahal and Baron Corbin at the WWE’s live event in Shanghai, China on Sept. 1.

John, as he said, has been “in hiding” from the WWE. Outside of his loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania and his victory over Trips at TGRR, the WWE Universe hasn’t really seen much of him. That might be a good thing, as it’s given him and Nikki some space to heal following their breakup. Though the couple called it off in April, they were in for another round of heartache on Aug. 9, what would have been the couple’s sixth anniversary.

“You’ve changed me forever, and I’ll never forget you,” Nikki posted on Instagram. Though, don’t worry too much about Nikki. While it’s sad that her love with John didn’t work out, she hasn’t been sitting around, feeling sorry for herself. Nikki (with Brie Bella) returned to the WWE at SummerSlam, and there are rumors that she’ll battle Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Evolution on Oct. 28. It seems both she and John are putting the pain of their breakup behind them in order to get back in the ring.