Did ‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, 36, Have Sex With John Stamos, 55? She Addresses Shocking Rumor

Jodie Sweetin, AKA Stephanie Tanner from ‘Full House’ was just a little girl when she filmed the classic TV show! Now, she’s addressing shocking rumors that she slept with co-star John Stamos.

John Stamos may be his real name, but he’ll always be Uncle Jessie to us. The Full House fan favorite actor recently celebrated his 55th birthday, and his co-star Jodie Sweetin, 36, sent warm wishes with the SWEETEST post on Instagram! “Happy Birthday, Uncle J! My, my… we’ve made quite the memories these last 30+ years! I can’t believe you’re about 10 years younger than I am currently in this photo!! We were babies! (Well, I actually was… haha) Love you so much @johnstamos !!!” she captioned her post.

Of course, the internet doesn’t want us to have nice things, and fans used the comments to address the scandalous rumors that that the two actors have slept together. “How can you still say uncle to him when it’s been reported that you slept with him?! That’s just nasty,” one user said in the comments. Jodie was quick to shut down the rumor!“Hahahah…um…what?!” she wrote. “Yeah…that’s def not true,” she replied. Phew, our childhood isn’t ruined after all!

Fans should have known from the start these whispers weren’t true – John is a happily married man! The star tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh back in February of 2018. Plus, the two welcomed their first child together, Billy Stamos, in April. John is over the moon with his new family, and even said in an interview that his son “has given me a life.” Awww!

John and Jodie still see plenty of each other these days though, on the set of their show’s Netflix revival, Fuller House. Although John isn’t in every episode, he is an executive producer for the show! The cast received an Emmy nomination for the show this past July, and were beyond thrilled. “Only took 30 years!” John joked on Twitter about the accomplishment.