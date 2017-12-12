‘Fuller House’ Season 3 Trailer: Matt Proposes To DJ & Steve Gets Cold Feet

The love triangle continues! Things get even crazier for DJ in the first trailer for ‘Fuller House’s third season, which includes a proposal from Matt as Steve watches helplessly.

Fuller House season three is going to be insane! The first trailer for the show’s big return to Netflix on December 22, and it seems to pick up right where we left off: with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) accidentally confessing her love for Steve (Scott Weinger) to him on the flight to his wedding. In the trailer we see that Steve struggles with this information, even going so far to question if his wedding to CJ could have actually been a wedding to DJ. But, things get even more interesting when DJ’s boyfriend, Matt (John Brotherton), proposes to DJ! Your move, Steve.

Aside from all of that love triangle drama, Fuller House is also chock full of good times. We see multiple flashes of DJ’s dad and uncles — Danny (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) — as well as plenty of Kimmy Gibler’s wild antics. This season she’s looking to get pregnant, and she shares a little bit of a TMI with poor Stephanie in the hot tub about it. Also, no, your eyes are not deceiving you — that really is an alligator in the house. WTF? Fuller House also promises lots of hugs, original dance numbers, and cute babies with dogs in what they are calling a “spoiler alert” warning before the trailer even begins. Just in case you were concerned there would be a lack of that this time around or something.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think is going to happen on Fuller House season three? Comment below, let us know!