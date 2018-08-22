Chris Brown Hits On Shay Mitchell Hard On Instagram: ‘Shooting For My Shot’ With ‘PLL’ Hottie

Chris Brown is at it again. There’s no shame in Breezy’s game when it comes to flirting with hot celebs and this time his target is ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell.

Is Chris Brown on the hunt for a girlfriend? If his recent behavior online is anything to go by, the 29-year-old singer seems to have been using Instagram like it’s Tinder! Singer Rita Ora, 27, and model Ammika Harris, 25, are just two people he has flirted with this summer. Now it seems that Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell has caught his eye too. Breezy commented on a red carpet photo of the 31-year-old Canadian that The Shade Room shared on Instagram. On Aug. 22 Chris showed his approval by posting ball emojis and adding, “Shooting my shot.” He also shared a photo of her from the night of the MTV Video Music Awards in his Instagram Stories feed on Aug. 20 and added a flame emoji!

Now, we can totally see why Chris would be interested in Shay. The brunette beauty’s VMA red carpet look was hot. She rocked a very short mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. But Chris may be out of luck because Shay has been linked to another man – Canadian TV host and journalist Matte Babel for more than a year now.

If Shay is taken there are plenty of other single hotties for Chris to thirst over on Instagram. As we noted on Aug. 3, Chris left a cheeky little message on a picture Rita Ora shared, of her busting out of a skimpy black bikini. He wrote on her Instagram page, “PENGGAL.” And, given that “Peng” is slang for “hot,” it’s safe to say that the R&B singer enjoyed the view. As for Ammika, on June 27 he sparked speculation that he was dating the Instagram model by commenting on one of her very sexy pics. He wrote, “mines,” next to a flawless midriff-baring shot of her. Ammika’s response? “Yours ONLY!” Seriously, we can barely keep up with Chris and his libido!

In the meantime, Shay’s fans think his most recent comments are hilarious. Over on her Instagram page where she shared more photos from her red carpet VMA appearance, people teased her about Breezy. One person wrote, “Chris Brown is somewhere in here.” Another person added, “Chris Brown sends his regards.” Hilarious!