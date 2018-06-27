Chris Brown Shows Love For Ammika Harris On Instagram: Did He Confirm They’re Dating?

Is CB off the market? — Fans are freaking out that Chris Brown appears to be infatuated with Ammika Harris! And, after his latest comment on this photo, fans think they’re official! What’s the deal? …

Chris Brown, 29, continues to keep us guessing about his relationship status! The singer has been linked to Instagram model, Ammika Harris, for years. However, after a quick, but telling Instagram exchange, where he called her “mines…..” fans are beginning to think the two are dating! CB commented on Ammika’s most recent selfie, where he declared her his with a devilish emoji, to which she replied, ” yours ONLY!” If that’s not a sure sign they’re at least on the road to being a couple, we don’t know what is! Nonetheless, neither CB nor Ammika has confirmed the speculation.

Many fans filled the comments of Ammika’s snap with questions, asking if the two are a couple. Other comments contained mixed reviews, with some “rooting” for CB and Ammika, and others claiming he’s only giving her attention because he misses his ex, Karrueche Tran. Why Karrueche? — Well, if you happened to get a good look at Ammika, she resembles the actress at first glance, and it’s quite uncanny. “Chris like the karrueche look alikes,” one person wrote. “I guess he has a type lol,” another commenter said. Then there were the complete savage comments, which blasted Ammika for being a runner-up to his ex, like this one: “Chris brown couldn’t get the original so he got the counterfeit”. Yikes.

Chris, who is currently on tour, has recently been linked to Indonesian singer/songwriter, Agnez Mo. The two were photographed fans holding hands during a Disneyland date in early January, and continued to fuel romance rumors throughout February and March with other flirty outings. The singers were first romantically linked back in November 2017, when Chris posted a photo with Agnez, cozying up in the studio together. However, they never confirmed anything official. And, now, CB may have found his match with Ammika.