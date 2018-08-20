Jon Gosselin Claims He Won Full Custody Of Daughter Hannah, 14, & She Lives With Him ‘Permanently’

Is Hannah Gosselin now living with her father? Jon Gosselin claims he has full custody of his 14-year-old. What happened? And what about his seven other children?

Former reality star Jon Gosselin did an Instagram live with fans on August 16 and revealed that his teenage daughter, Hannah Gosselin, lives with him. At least, that’s what he claims. Jon said in his live Q&A that he has full custody Hannah, one of his 14-year-old sextuplets with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Hannah is allegedly also living with him “permanently.” Hannah is present in his video, in which he appears to be in his home DJ-ing while she sings along in the background. Later in the session, she returns with a plate of hot dogs for her dad.

He and Hannah even celebrated Father’s Day together in June. He shared a photo of himself, Hannah, and his girlfriend, Colleen, enjoying a fancy dinner at Buddakan in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and they were all smiles. That weekend also happened to be Colleen’s birthday, so it was extra special.

What about Jon’s seven other children, though. Though he allegedly has custody of Hannah, he has yet to mention the other kiddos. We’ll have to tune into his next Instagram live to find out.