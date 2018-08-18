Mama June Reveals She’s Gained 50 Lbs. Back Since Weight Loss Surgery After Losing 300 Lbs.

Mama June went from 150 lbs. to 200 lbs. following her dramatic 300 lb.-weight loss. See the pics from her latest pageant here!

Mama June revealed during the Aug. 17 episode of Mama June: From Not To Hot that despite her previous 300-pound weight loss, she had since gained 50 pounds, bringing her weight to 200 pounds. While competing in a mother-daughter pageant, she told the judges, “You’ve got to love yourself no matter who you are. I was 350 pounds to 150 pounds and now I’m back up to 200 pounds. People just need to learn who they are.”

Previously, in an EXCLUSIVE preview for Mama June: From Hot To Not, Sugar Bear‘s wife Jennifer revealed she reached her own target weight, while throwing shade at Mama June for putting weight back on. “I have finally broke 300 pounds,” Jennifer says. “My hard work is finally paying off, and I’m going to keep it paying off. I am not going to be lazy like June and put all that weight back on right after surgery.” Mama June was obviously disappointed, responding, “How did this happen? After all the surgeries that I’ve been through, I told myself I wouldn’t go over 200 pounds. I can’t do this to myself after everything I’ve been through.”

In addition to Mama June’s weight gain, the show also had another emotional moment. Honey Boo Boo was asked what her one wish would be and she responded that she’d like others to treat people the way they wanted to be treated. She added, “I’m a 12-year-old girl who wants to be treated like a 12-year-old girl. I know I was Honey Boo Boo in the past, but I’m no longer Honey Boo Boo. I’m Alana Thompson.”

We’ll keep you posted with any new updates surrounding Mama June. In the meantime, check out pics of her weight loss transformation above!