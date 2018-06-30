Mama June Shows Off Massive Underboob In Skimpy Swimsuit After Dropping 300 Lbs.

Mama June confidently flaunted her thinner body in a sexy barely-there swimsuit that left little to the imagination on the latest episode of ‘From Hot to Not’ and we couldn’t look away. Check out the incredible look here!

Mama June, 38, showed off her incredible weight loss on the June 29 episode of From Hot to Not when she posed in a skimpy cut-out magenta bikini that revealed some major underboob for a professional photo shoot. In addition to the swimsuit, she posed in a variety of other sexy lingerie pieces and it was all to help entice her boyfriend Geno. From a zebra striped pattern to a light purple see-through piece, June surely looked like she was enjoying herself in the sexy attire. She gave a variety of seductive facial expressions for the pics and also let loose with smile and laughs in others.

After losing 300 lbs., we can understand why the reality star would want to show off her hot new bod! She seems more confident than she’s ever been and Geno is not having a problem helping his girlfriend look her best. As she prepared for the photo shoot, he even assisted in trimming her from the waist down after noticing she needed some sanitary shaving in her private area! Now that’s dedication! June sat back in a comfortable chair as Geno trimmed away.

In addition to flaunting her goodies in the episode, June later took Geno to a hotel for some private time in the honeymoon suite after planning a proposal and talking to him about getting married. Geno’s hesitation proves he’s not sure what to do think about the whole idea of getting hitched again. No matter what happens with these two, we know one thing’s for sure: June is feeling better than she’s ever felt! After years of struggling with being overweight, we’re so happy to see her healthier and in a better mood about herself!

It will be interesting to see where things go from here with Mama June and Geno’s love life! We’ll definitely be watching as the season goes on!