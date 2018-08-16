Karlie Redd Reportedly Dumped By Fiance 1 Month After Engagement — What Happened?

It looks like Karlie Redd may be a single lady once again! Less than one month after she got engaged to a man named Mo, the two have reportedly broken up. Here’s the scoop.

Karlie Redd attended T.I.’ listening party in Atlanta on Aug. 15, but she was missing one very important accessory — her engagement ring! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been rockin’ the bling since her boyfriend, Mo, proposed on July 18, but it was noticeably M.I.A. on her left hand for her latest outing. Not only that — Karlie reportedly told people that she was “single” when they asked at the event, according to Media Take Out. The site also reports that it was Mo who dumped Karlie, just weeks after his lavish proposal.

Very little is known about Karlie’s new man, aside from the fact that his name is Mo. However, he was by her side when she released her new album in July, and made the night extra special by getting down on one knee and popping the question. Mo was Karlie’s first serious boyfriend since her split from Sean Garrett earlier this year. While it’s still unclear what exactly is going on between Karlie and Mo, chances are we’ll get to see it play out on the next season of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta! Karlie has not been shy about putting her love life on camera, and it’s been reported that Mo has filmed scenes for the show.

Karlie has been open in the past about her fear of marrying the wrong man, and at 40 years old (although, her exact age has been disputed) it looks like she still may be having doubts. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Karlie for comment on these split rumors.