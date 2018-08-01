Ariana Grande Calls Her New Merch ‘Trash’ As Fans Complain All Over Social Media

Haters gonna hate! Fans can’t believe how bad Ariana Grande’s new merch is – & the singer actually agrees with them!

Who did this?! Someone on Ariana Grande’s creative team got a little lazy when it came time to design the t-shirt portion of her new merch set. Fans of the 25-year-old singer are posting pictures of the new tee online, and it’s a sad sight to be seen. The shirt, which features an ironed on photo of Ariana on a basic white tee, looks like a bootleg version of what could have been, and fans didn’t hold back with feedback. “This looks like those shirts people sell outside of concerts,” one Twitter user said. “I’m gonna cry if mine is like this,” another added. The best part? Ariana actually replied to the scathing comments, and completely agreed! “yea this looks wild and i can’t believe they sent it out. i’m on it. so fu**in sorry. the other merch looks perfect in person.” Damn Ari – at least she’s honest!

We don’t blame these fans for expecting a little bit more for their money. Seriously, we could have made this on Vistaprint for $6. The real kicker was the when Ari blamed the mishap on the fact that she doesn’t wear t-shirts. Huh? “i don’t wear t shirts so i didn’t have them send me this one first i’m so so sorry. i’ll approve everything in person from now on. this is trash. my bad,” she said. Someone’s getting fired today y’all.

In WAY more important news, it looks like Ari’s wedding to Pete Davidson, 24, could be sooner than we think. Fans are completely convinced the wedding till take place on August 4, 2018, and if that’s the case, we need to start mentally preparing! Where will it be? What will she wear? So many questions! The specific date would be a tribute to Pete’s father, Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11 attacks back in 2001. As a member of the New York City Fire Department, Scott wore the badge number “8418,” which Pete has tattooed on his arm. Now that the date of 8.4.18 is approaching on the calendar, it would only make sense!

A source did tell HollywoodLife that the fan theory has no truth to it, but we’re keeping tabs on the pair just in case. We wouldn’t put it past the crazy couple to secretly elope!