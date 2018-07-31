‘Million Dollar Listing NY’ Preview: Steve & Ryan Come Face-To-Face After Heated Argument

During this week’s episode of ‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Steve and Ryan unexpectedly meet for the first time since a past heated argument! Can they move on from their differences? — Watch!

The real estate business can get real chippy! On a brand new episode of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York Steve Gold and Ryan Serhant meet face-to-face for the very first time after they had a heated argument — you know, the one where Ryan called Steve and “a–hole.” While at a business event, Steve spots Ryan from a distance, and is instantly caught off guard. Check out this exclusive clip from an all new episode of MDLNY, which airs tonight (Tuesday), July 31 at 10 PM ET, only on Bravo!

“Why is he here? Last time I saw Ryan it didn’t go so smoothly,” Steve says in the confessional, before a clip cuts to a recap from their last meeting. As you may recall, Steve and Ryan went at it and it wasn’t pretty. But, there is no avoiding one another now. In the clip, Steve walks right up to Ryan and they shake hands and play nice. However, it’s a bit awkward, to say the least.

“I’m surprised to see you,” Steve says to Ryan, adding, “But I’m also happy to see you.” Ryan then admits that he was “oversensitive, and maybe a bit hypocritical” during their last meeting. “I’ve definitely pissed people off way more in the past than you’ve pissed me off. I don’t want to have bad blood,” Ryan says.

Steve then agrees and says, “I don’t want to offend you, really.” — “From the bottom of my heart I didn’t mean to offend you,” he added of a past joke he told about Ryan in front of a crowd of people. “I hope you accept my apology because I never meant to offend you, jab at you,” Steve continues. He adds in the confessional: “Even though it was said without ill intention that doesn’t mean it’s right. And I do appreciate he admits he might have overreacted.”

At the end of the clip, Steve and Ryan laugh over Steve’s “wit.” Steved then asks, “So, are we good? “

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on Bravo!