‘Nashville’ Finale Preview: Brad Tries To Take Advantage Of Alannah & Threatens Her Career

Brad is absolutely disgusting. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Nashville’ series finale, Brad tries to come on to Alannah. When she rejects him, it gets ugly. Watch now!

When Alannah (Rainee Blake) comes to Brad’s place, she thinks he’s throwing the party. That’s not the case in this EXCLUSIVE preview. Brad (Jeffrey Nordling) starts to touch her — without her consent — and she reminds him that he’s very much married. “Come on, you want this,” Brad says to Alannah. “Just one night. Nobody has to know.” He kisses her and tries to go for more, but she pushes him off. He tries again, and she punches him in the face. You go, girl.

Alannah attempts to run out the door, but Brad stops her. “You’re not going anywhere until I clarify something with you,” he tells her. “Look, you knew what you were doing. You did! You were flirting with me. You were teasing me. You know the rules. And you and I have been playing the game that’s been around as long as there’s been powerful men and beautiful women. The man helps the woman, and the woman helps the man. There’s an implicit contract. So, look, you either hold up your end of the contract or you’re in breach.”

Ugh, he’s terrible. Alannah starts to walk out. She’s not about to listen to anything he has to say. Before she’s out of earshot, Brad cruelly adds: “You’ll never work again. For the sake of transparency, I thought you should know.” Brad is a very powerful music mogul, but will his gross behavior finally come back to haunt him? The fact that Brad is really bad person is nothing new. He was previously married to Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday), and they had a nasty divorce.

Also in the final episode, Deacon can’t forgive Gideon and gets an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream. Juliette makes a decision about her future. Daphne prepares for the final round of Nashville’s Next. Alannah confronts Brad. Avery, Gunnar, and Will discuss the future. The Nashville series finale airs July 26 at 9 p.m. on CMT. Grab your tissues now! It’s going to be a hell of an episode!