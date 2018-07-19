Juliette’s dropping a baby bombshell on Hallie in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 19 episode of ‘Nashville.’ She’s pregnant again, but she’s NOT going to tell Avery!

There’s only two more episodes of Nashville left — ever — so you know the show is going to go down with a bang or two. Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) realizes that Avery (Jonathan Jackson) has truly moved on with another woman, but Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens) doesn’t believe it. “It’s all on me. I’ve just put him through way too much,” Juliette says.

Juliette’s also holding back a huge secret that will change everything — she’s pregnant again. Yes, Cadence is going to be a big sister! Juliette hasn’t told Avery about the baby, and she’s not going to. Hallie is shocked and doesn’t think that’s a good idea on Juliette’s part. Avery has a right to know. “Avery’s fallen in love, I’m not going to manipulate him to get him back,” Juliette explains.

Hallie reminds Juliette that the baby is Avery’s, too, but Juliette thinks what she is doing is the best thing. “He’s the most incredible man in the world, and he would immediately be there for me if he knew,” Juliette says. The girl has a point. That’s just Avery Barkley in a nutshell. “But that doesn’t mean he could ever love me again.”

Come on, girl. You know Avery is far from over you. Once he finds out that Juliette’s expecting his baby, this star-crossed couple is going to find their way back to each other. I can just feel it. These last two episodes are going to take us on a ride, that’s for damn sure! Nashville airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CMT. The series finale — titled “Beyond the Sunset” — will air July 26. Start getting your tissues ready, y’all.