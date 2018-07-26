15 Celebs Looking Pretty In Pink Bikinis — Kendall Jenner, Liz Hurley & More

Pretty in pink! — Your favorite stars are all about the bright colors this summer! Check out Kendall Jenner, Elizabeth Hurley, Kourtney Kardashian and more stars who’ve sizzled in pink swimsuits this season!

These stars are thinking pink! If you have yet to purchase your pink bikini this summer season, now is the time! Hollywood’s hottest stars are loving bright colors when it comes to their swimwear — pink metallics, patterns, shades and styles! We’ve rounded up the best pink suits your favorite stars are wearing this summer and we can’t decide which is our favorite. From Kendall Jenner, 22, in high weight bottoms, to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in pink metallic, to Elizabeth Hurley, 53, looking ageless in pink, which suit is your favorite? — Check them all out in our attached gallery!

One bikini stunner we’re obsessing over is Chantel Jeffries! The DJ once rocked a bombshell pink bikini while vacationing in Bali, and it’s been on our radar ever since. Chantel hit the beach in a hot pink, one-shoulder two-piece, where she knelt in the sand for a sultry snap shot (as seen below). While it’s no secret she’s got a slamming body, we’re still in awe over Chantel’s impressive figure. We’re going to need her workout plan, ASAP!

Another bikini babe we’re SO into is Victoria’s Secret stunner, Izabel Goulart! The brunette model, 33, basically lives in bikinis, and we would too if we had her body! She’s our ultimate swimsuit babe because not only does she love catching sun in stylish two-pieces, but she even gets her workouts in while donning a good suit. Her Instagram is filled with videos of her jump-roping in bikinis, dancing, yachting and more!

Chantel Jeffries hits the beach in Bali in August 2017.

And, there’s way more star in pink bikinis where these fierce females came from! See Ashley Graham, 30, Kim Kardashian, 37, Hailee Steinfeld, 21,Gabrielle Union, 45, and more sexy stars in pink two-pieces in our attached gallery!