Demi Lovato: How Her Alleged Overdose ‘Could Ruin Her Singing Career Forever’ — Expert Explains

Fans still don’t know how bad the extent of Demi Lovato’s alleged overdose damage is, only that she is awake. She might have long-term issues that could affect her singing career.

Demi Lovato gave friends, family and fans such a scare when paramedics were called to her Hollywood Hills home on July 24 after an alleged overdose. The 25-year-old was unconscious when they arrived and EMT’s administered the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan, which revived her. While her rep says she’s “awake and with her family” in the hospital, the long-term effects of what happened during the alleged overdose could affect her singing career. “Anything can happen to the brain during an overdose. If she stopped breathing during her overdose, which often happens before someone receives Narcan, the brain can suffer damage. This type of trauma to the brain, from an overdose or lack of oxygen can also often result in a stroke which can have lasting damage to the body, including impaired vision, speech, memory, or one side of the body can be paralyzed. Anything could happen to the brain during an overdose and in Demi’s case, her ability to sing could be lost due to her overdose,”  Drug Addiction Expert & Certified Addictions Treatment Counselor Doug Caine tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She will likely survive this, but the problem is this: She survived her overdose but the unknown is what effects the trauma may have on her body. Will she be able to walk again? Did she lose some brain function? Did she lose her memory? Will she be able to speak or unable to sing again? This could ruin her singing career forever,” Doug adds.
OMG, it would be so tragic if Demi wasn’t able to use those amazing pipes of hers ever again. The singer admitted to falling off the wagon after six years of sobriety in the aptly titled song “Sober” which dropped on June 21. She has admitted to serious struggles in the past with cocaine and alcohol, and it’s unclear what she used to allegedly overdose with today.
It was initially reported that she suffered a heroin overdose, but that later turned out not to be the case. Her rep released a statement  saying that “some of the information being reported is incorrect.” TMZ reports that after EMT’s revived Demi, she became uncooperative and wouldn’t divulge what rendered her unconscious. They also report that police searched the house and didn’t find any drugs.