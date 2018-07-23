Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, Reveals Rock Hard Abs In Teeny Tiny Bikini — See Her Sexy Pic

Can we see a copy of her birth certificate? Jada is defying age yet again in a hot yellow two-piece while vacationing with her fam. These are abs you’ll have to see to believe!

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only hot mom snapping sexy bikini pics while on vacay with her family! Jada Pinkett Smith, 46, was on a yacht in Italy wearing a sexy yellow two-piece when she posed for a mirror selfie and made us all wonder — yet again — just how she does it. Her body looks impossibly good in this head-to-toe shot, especially considering her kids are 17 and 20-years-old, but we honestly aren’t surprised by Jada’s rock-hard abs anymore. Her body is always on point. It’s just a fact of life. The sky is blue, and Jada Pinkett Smith is ageless.

But this particular pic, though, was posted in response to a video her husband had uploaded right before. “Look pretty for my Instagram,” Will Smith said, panning the camera from his irritated wife to his sleepy daughter — not to mention an incredible Italian shoreline. “Get me followers!” Jada was wearing a gray sweater in the video, her hair blowing in the breeze, but even though she looked comfy and cute, she wanted to remind us all of how fit and fab she is! “Since @willsmith got me lookin’ all crazy in his Daddy Dearest video … I had to push some ‘counter programming,'” she captioned her bikini shot. LOL — noted, Jada!

No matter how many videos Will posts of his wife, we won’t easily forget how great Jada looks. Even her 64-year-old mom has abs we’d kill for. Bikini bods run in their family, and Jada clearly isn’t losing hers anytime soon!

But she isn’t just looking hot on vacay, she’s relaxing! Since setting off with her fam, Jada has shared a cozy hoodie selfie on Instagram, as well as a pic with her husband’s first son and her ‘bonus,’ Trey Smith. She even gave her followers a peek of her naked meditation session on the yacht. She’s clearly having the time of her life — all while looking timeless!