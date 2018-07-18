Is Ciara Dissing Ex Future In Steamy New Single? See The Scathing Lyrics

It’s 2005 all over again! Ciara’s new hit ‘Level Up’ might be her hottest track since the singer taught us to 1, 2, step, and we’re obsessed! But – is the singer using the track to throw shade?

OK Ciara – we see you! The 32-year-old singer released a brand new track, “Level Up,” on July 18 and it’s completely the danceable hit we’ve been wanting to see from the singer. In a three minute and 30 second video for the song, we see Ciara ooze confidence as she twerks, swivels and shakes her way through the upbeat anthem. While Ciara’s dancing definitely captivated us, it wasn’t the only thing that caught our attention! Ciara scathingly tucked one diss shot into the song lyrics, and we can’t help but wonder who it’s aimed at.

Ciara sings on the track:

“I just keep elevating, no losses, just upgrading

My lessons, made blessings, I turned that into money

Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better

I’m chilling, I’m winning, like on another level”

Is Ciara insinuating that she was settling with Future? We need answers! Ciara and Future first met while working together in the studio, and went on to become engaged in 2013, before welcoming their son, Future Zahir, the year after. Directly following, it was a rocky road for the couple, who split shortly after in a messy breakup. Regardless of whether Ciara is alluding to future here, or another ex, it seems that she’s totally grown a new skin, and wants the world to know how good she’s doing now that she’s moved on with her beau Russell Wilson. “Oh, you can talk all you want//See me, I see greater//Nothing I’m afraid of//And I can have it all,” she goes on to say.”

It’s a little ironic that Ciara begins “Level Up” with the line, “remember what I told you,” since Ciara has been known to dish out relationship advice online in the past. The star angered single women everywhere earlier this year when she posted a quote on Twitter that read, “Too many women want to be married but you’re walking in the spirit of girlfriend.” Hmm, we have questions.

Regardless on whether or not you want to take Ciara’s relationship advice, theres no denying the singer is making quite the comeback. If you need us, we’ll be bumping “Level Up” on repeat!