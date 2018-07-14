Ciara Sizzles In Black Leather Bra & Thong Even Hotter Than Kim Kardashian & Other Star ‘Dominatrixes’

Ciara left little to the imagination by wearing a sexy dominatrix-inspired outfit! See her black leather ensemble here!

We love this look! Ciara posted three sexy pics to her Instagram, and something tells us that her husband Russell Wilson is going to like them. In the the trio of hot photos, Ciara poses, squats and lunges in a barely-there leather outfit. Wearing a black bra, thong and heels, Ciara looked absolutely stunning as she put her toned legs and chiseled abs on display. Check out her dominatrix-inspired look below!

However, this isn’t the first time Ciara has shown off her incredible figure after her dramatic 50-pound weight loss. Just last month, the singer turned heads at a London party wearing a fuchsia jumpsuit paired with a velvet blazer. To complement her ensemble, Ciara also wore white pointed toe heels and styled her hair in long tight curls. Seriously, we cannot get over how amazing her transformation has been.

And while Ciara’s ex Future maintains he didn’t mean anything by it, fans were pissed after he dropped his album Beastmode 2 on the same day as Ciara and Russell Wilson’s wedding anniversary. One Ciara fan tweeted, “Future seeing Ciara fall in love wit a King in front of him is killing him…. idc what nobody say…” Another wrote: “Why y’all praising future for dropping on Russ and Ciara anniversary when he still bitter and single? How is that goat behavior? 😂”. After the recent pics Ciara has shared, we be Future misses Ciara even more!

We’ll keep you posted on any new sexy and fun pics Ciara shares with her followers! In the meantime, check out all of the celebs who have worn some dominatrix-inspired get-ups in our gallery above!