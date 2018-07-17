Celeb Moms Twinning With Their Daughters – Kourtney & Penelope, Tiny & Heiress, Chrissy & Luna

Is there anything cuter than celebs moms matching with their daughters? We don’t think so! Check out these celebs who love matching with their mini-mes!

We love a celebrity mommy and me duo — especially when they’re wearing matching outfits. What little girl doesn’t want to look just like her mommy, their biggest role model? Especially if it’s say… a Kardashian! On July 6 Kourtney Kardashian, 39, shared a super cute pic of her and her daughter Penelope Disick, 6, on a yacht in matching outfits that made our hearts melt. What a life? Penelope is seen getting into the water in a cute white suit with a sun hat and sunglasses on, while Kourtney watched with a smile on her face, slaying in a matching white bathing suit. Family goals!

Tiny, 42, and her baby girl Heiress, 2, love to coordinate their style too! In fact, we’ve seen them matching on a few occasions and when we say matching, we mean literally wearing the same exact outfit! The fab duo was photographed by the pool twinning in blue and black camo sweatshirts with shorts and a blue headband in an Instagram photo that made fans lose their minds. Both were all smiles, enjoying the summer sun as Tiny seemed to put her family drama behind her. How sweet!

Sexy singer Beyonce, 36, loves to match with her sweet Blue Ivy, 6, as well. Personally, our favorite matching photo of them is an epic one from Paris. Queen Bey and her little one were pictured holding hands wearing while wearing turquoise and pink floral dresses. They both rocked natural, curly hair and looked totally happy. Mama’s dress featured ruffled sleeves, a black flower around the neck, and fell just above her knees. While Blue’s gown was a bit longer and had pleated details around the chest. That’s the way the Carters slay. To see more pics of adorable celeb mommy and me duos twinning, click through our gallery above!