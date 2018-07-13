Logan Paul Insists He Wants To Get New GF Chloe Bennet Pregnant Right Away: I Want ‘Little Logans’

Logan Paul is ready to be a dad! The YouTube star dished about his future plans during an interview with SiriusXM, but how does his new gf Chloe Bennet feel about this?! Find out here!

Logan Paul, 23, and Chloe Bennet, 26, aren’t thinking about marriage, they’re ready for the baby in the baby carriage! Well, at least Logan is. During an interview with SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounous, Logan explained he isn’t opposed to having kids. “Honestly, if it happened soon, that’d be– I don’t know, that’d be cool,” Logan told Maria Menounous after she asked if he wanted a family. However, Chloe isn’t on the same page. “Is Ms. Chloe on board with this?” Maria asked. “Ahhh… no,” Logan answered while laughing.

“I’m just bored of life. I’m like what can we do today? If I just had a little Logan running around. Of course, that would be a horrifying disaster, but imagine how fun that would be,” Logan continued. “It would force me to grow up. Something about that is cool to me,” Logan added. From his reasoning alone, we can understand why Chloe might not be in a rush to start a family. After all, the two just recently confirmed they’re dating.

On July 11, a fan slammed the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star by tweeting “hey @Chloe Bennet I’m seeing rumors are you dating l*gan p*ul? just wondering why you would do that.” And Chloe fired back with, “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f*ck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for better and I’ve done the same for him.” Well, we couldn’t be happier for them, especially since Logan’s still trying to get back in his fans’ good graces after posting a video of a dead body he discovered while visiting Japan’s suicide forest earlier this year.