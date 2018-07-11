New couple alert! ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ actress Chloe Bennet seemingly confirmed she’s dating disgraced Youtuber Logan Paul in a heartfelt tweet. Check it out here!

Another day, another celebrity couple announcement! This time it’s Logan Paul, 23, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet, 26. While the two have been rumored to be dating for a few months, Chloe confirmed their romance via Twitter on July 11. “Hey @chloebennet I’m seeing rumors you are dating l*gan p*ul? just wondering why you would do that?” one fan asked. “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f*ck in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends,” Chloe fired back. “It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him,” Chloe continued.

While we couldn’t be happier for Logan and Chloe’s relationship, we can understand why the fan is not ready to ship them as a couple. As many of you may know, Logan got quite a lot of backlash earlier this year for posting a video of a dead body he discovered while visiting Japan’s suicide forest, which got over 1 million views before being taken down. Things for the vlogger, who has more than 15 million subscribers, got so bad he suspended his YouTube channel, and well, things for him have been rocky ever since. At least now, he has a lady by his side, who he might marry!

In a series of Instagram stories from July 10, Chloe can be heard gushing over Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement and teases Logan for not popping the question to her, according to The Blast. “All I know is Justin Bieber has been dating Hailey Baldwin for a f*cking month, and she gets a f*cking ring and an Instagram post!” Chloe said.

Logan then proceeded to kiss Chloe on the forehead. So, don’t be surprised if they get hitched in the near future!