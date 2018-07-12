Dylan Jacob: 5 Things To Know About 16-Year-Old Rapper Competing On ‘The Four

Dylan Jacob is shaking things up on ‘The Four,’ but who is this performer? Before he fights to replace one of the Four, here are 5 key things to know about him!

1. He’s performing on the July 12 episode of The Four. Dylan, 16, will be taking the stage and giving it his best shot in hopes of becoming one of the Four. He’s going to challenge one of the current Four of season 2, which includes Ali Caldwell, Sharaya J, Jesse Kramer, and James Graham. It’s not going to be easy, but he has what it takes!

2. He’s a freestyle rapper from Las Vegas. Also, he’s only 16 years old! Dylan is frequently hitting the streets of Las Vegas to perform and has quite the fanbase. He already has over 20,000 followers on Instagram! Videos of his street performances are also popular on YouTube.

3. He’s dropped a number of tracks. Dylan released his first-ever original song, “Juiced,” back in Dec. 2017 and later “Truthfully.” He’s also recorded a number of covers of famous songs by the likes of Future and the late XXXTentacion. All of his tracks are available on Soundcloud.

4. XXXTentacion’s music meant a lot to him. Like millions of fans, Dylan was absolutely devastated over XXXTentacion being shot and killed in June 2018. After news of the rapper’s death broke, Dylan posted a tribute to one of his inspirations on Instagram. “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” Dylan wrote. “I don’t normally post stuff like this, but your words really meant something and have helped many people… including me. R.I.P. I promise you will live on through the legacy you left.”

5. He was a finalist on another competition! Back in Aug. 2017, Dylan revealed to his Instagram followers that he had made it to the finals of Unsigned Only, which is a popular music competition for indie and unsigned artists.