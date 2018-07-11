Wendy Williams Slams Drake & Warns Him To Stay Away From Serena Williams: ‘Take Care Of Your Son’

Wendy Williams is not here for Drake and his feelings! She roasted the rapper for attending Wimbledon, where he watched his ex, Serena Williams on July 10! Here’s what she had to say and it wasn’t pretty…

Wendy Williams, 53, came for Drake, 31, after he was photographed at Wimbledon watching his ex, Serena Williams, 36, on July 10! “‘I’m like, ‘Drake man, leave the stadium. I am married, I got a kid. I’ve moved on with my life. Why you sweatin’ me?,'” Wendy (pretending to be Serena) said to her studio audience on July 11. “You know what Drake, focus on your new baby and that situation,” she continued, adding, “Leave Serena alone!” In case you’ve been off the grid, Drake revealed he has a son, Adonis, on his latest album, Scorpion.

The talk show host went on to roast Drizzy even further, claiming he’s all about the publicity. “This is his moment though, this is another Drake moment and I guess he feels like feeding the beast, showing up where all the popular people show up,” Wendy said. “Some people can’t get enough about being talked about and I think Drake is one of those people. He requires more mirror time than you, always looking at himself, combing that beard…”

The internet went wild yesterday after Drizzy was spotted sipping some tea, while in the audience at Wimbledon in London. Candid shots of the “In My Feelings” rapper showed him clapping and cheering on his ex, making is evident that there’s no bad blood between them.

And, Drake may have been Serena’s good luck charm. The tennis legend came back to score a victory in the quarterfinal match, where she beat opponent Camila Giorgi, 26, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance onto the semifinals. — That was the opposite outcome from when Drizzy was dubbed as Serena’s “curse” back in 2015. As you amy recall, Serena suffered a shocking loss to Roberta Vinci in the semifinals round of the U.S. Open in September 2015, where her then-rumored boyfriend, Drizzy was in attendance. After the tough loss, fans blamed Drake for her upset.

However, their romance fizzled out (and not because of the curse). The two have remained friends through the years. Serena has since moved on with her Reddit Co-founder husband, Alexis Ohanian, 35, who she shares a daughter with, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 10 mos. And, Drizzy is still hotter than ever, and single, rapping about his emotions. His latest album, Scorpion is dominating the charts, breaking records like crazy. Oh, and, it’s already gone platinum.