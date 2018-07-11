Justin Bieber Still Sporting Selena Gomez Tattoo After Hailey Baldwin Proposal: Awkward?

Before Justin Bieber walks down the aisle to marry Hailey Baldwin, he’ll have to hit up a tattoo parlor for some cover up, because Biebs still has Selena Gomez tattooed on his wrist!

Someone forgot to tell Justin Bieber, 24, one of the major rules of tattoo: never get a tattoo of your girl/boyfriend’s name (or in this case, face.) Yes, Justin may have popped the question to Hailey Baldwin, 21, but it’s Selena Gomez’s face that’s still permanently etched into his skin. While Justin and Hailey were out in New York City on July 10, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Bieber still has his Selena tattoo, according to Us Weekly. So, whenever Justin looks down to his wedding ring, he’ll see Selena, 25, looking back at him.

This bad decision happened in April 2013, as Justin thought he’d get Selena – as an angel – tattooed on his hand. Sure – as of earlier this year, it seemed as if Jelena was going to really work this time. But, just like the countless times before, Justin and Selena’s romance fell apart. Shortly after Jelena died this (and for the last?) time, Justin and Hailey picked back up where they left off in 2016. One trip to the Bahamas later, and these two are engaged!

For those who doubt that the angel on Justin’s wrist is Selena, he awkwardly explained that it was indeed his ex during a photo shoot with GQ in 2016, per E! News. While going over the many tattoos on Bieber’s body, the camera turned to the one on his arm. “Uh, this is my ex-girlfriend. So I kinda try to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know.” Ya think, Biebs?

Will Justin get his Selena tattoo covered up in time for his wedding? More importantly, what will he do? Maybe give a beard to help “cover her face” more? Pull a Zayn Malik and cover it up with a bunch of black ink? Maybe Justin will just keep the ink as a reminder of the times he and Selena shared together, even though he’s planning to marry someone else?

Whatever Justin does, he probably will get another tattoo sooner than anyone thinks. Justin showed off his inked body in April 2018, including the massive chest piece that depicts the battle between “good and evil,” or at least that’s what the artist said. “If tattooed didn’t hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!!” Justin said. “Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn’t take back a single one.”