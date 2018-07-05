Sarah Hyland Bravely Reveals ‘Surgery Scars’ In Tiny Bikini After Terrifying Health Scare

Sarah Hyland is so brave! In the midst of her health problems, the actress took to Instagram on July 4th to pose in her white bikini and reveal scars from her recent hospitalization.

Sarah Hyland, 27, has had a difficult few weeks, after she had to stop working due to a sudden hospitalization after her face uncontrollably swelled. Now, just two weeks later, Sarah proudly posed on Instagram for July 4th, showing her scars and all, in her adorable bikini pic! “#scarsondisplay” she wrote alongside an Instagram Story selfie of her lounging in the sun. “Actual candid before a ‘photo,” she captioned another, in which she posed in her tiny white bikini, sipping out of a pineapple cup. Her doting boyfriend, Bachelor alum Wells Adams, was not with Sarah on the 4th, but he sent her a sweet message on his Instagram story with a photo of her in heart-shaped glasses. “God.Bless.America. I miss you @sarahhyland” the Bachelor In Paradise bartender wrote. Aw!

Sarah revealed on June 22 via Instagram Stories that she was hospitalized, sharing photos of her extremely swollen face for National Selfie Day. While we still don’t know why she was hospitalized, Sarah has opened up about her long battle with health issues in the past. The hospitalization comes 6 years after she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant because of her battle with kidney dysplasia, which is caused by the kidneys not developing correctly in the womb. Her health troubles continued after the 2012 transplant, and online trolls even called her out for her fluctuating weight. “No one’s head should be bigger than their body but considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should,” she wrote on Twitter last May. “I don’t mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from my medication that is saving my life.”

We are constantly so impressed with Sarah and her honesty with her fans! We’re so glad she’s feeling better.