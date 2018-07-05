When you’re this cute, you don’t even have to be on camera to steal the show! Janet Jackson’s 19-month-old Eissa made a super sweet social media cameo that has us obsessed. Take a look!

It’s no secret that Janet Jackson‘s, 51, son Eissa Al Mana is a cutie — but the 19-month-old made sure we didn’t forget that when he made an appearance in his mom’s latest Instagram video. The little one’s talented momma was talking to fans about her return to her State of the World tour when Eissa’s adorable voice could be heard in the background, as well as his footsteps. “Like I said, I can’t wait to see you,” Janet said, only to be interrupted. “Those are my baby’s footsteps you hear, my baby Eissa. All right, honey. All right, sweetie. Okay, I’ll pick you up baby.”

Although Janet’s 2.7 million Instagram followers didn’t actually get to see Eissa’s face in the July 4 post, the noises he made were cute enough! Considering his mom rarely posts pictures of his sweet little self, we’ll take what we can get. This video came just a week after Janet’s father, Joe Jackson, lost his battle to pancreatic cancer at 89 and she attended his private funeral, but not even that could stop her State of the World tour from kicking off. “It’s been a pretty rough week, but we’re excited,” she said. “We cannot wait to see you, and it’s been way too long. I miss you guys way too much. I’m about to jump on this plane and start this tour.”

What a strong mom — and daughter! We know little Eissa steals the show, but try and pay attention to how composed Janet is in this video! It cannot be easy for Janet to balance a tour, a toddler and the tragic death of her father all at once, not to mention a custody battle with her estranged husband Wissam Al Mana. But she’s handling all of this like a pro and we couldn’t be prouder.

We aren’t the least bit surprised though, TBH. Janet is — and has always been — capable of handling whatever’s thrown at her. How many other 51-year-olds do you know who have a baby, a fab career and a ridiculous body to boot?