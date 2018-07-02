See Pics
Janet Jackson Mourns Dad Joe At Private Funeral Amid Reports Celebs Like Bruno Mars Snubbed Invite

Janet Jackson was spotted sweetly cradling her son at her father Joe Jackson’s funeral on July 2. See the photos from the service here!

After Joe Jackson’s tragic death on June 27, his family and loved ones gathered at Forest Lawn cemetery in Glendale, CA for his funeral on July 2. As expected, Janet Jackson was there to pay her respects and say farewell to her father one last time. With Janet was her 1-year-old son Eissa Al Mana, whom she shares with her ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. She was photographed cradling her baby while outside what appears to be a church, surrounded by mourners and black cars. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM THE FUNERAL HERE! 

The service was reportedly private, and a public one will be held within the next couple of days. And while the Jackson family is grieving over the loss of their patriarch, not everyone is rushing to say goodbye. Interestingly, a number of celebrities including Bruno Mars and Jay-Z turned down the invitation to attend today’s service, according to Radar Online. “The list is very long of those who said they can’t make it,” a source told the outlet. Diana Ross, Liza Minnelli, Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, and Paul McCartney were also listed as no-shows.

Nevertheless, our thoughts go out to the Jackson family during this difficult time. As we previously told you, Joe died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. In total he was the father of 11 children: Maureen Jackson, Sigmund Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Randy Jackson, Janet Jackson, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, and of course Michael. Making Joe’s death even more devastating, he passed just two days after Michael’s death anniversary. Joe is also survived by his wife Katherine Jackson, who he married in 1949. His legacy will live on forever.