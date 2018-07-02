Morgan Evans: 5 Things To Know About Country Singer Performing On ‘The Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin and one of her suitors will be treated to a performance by Morgan Evans on the July 2 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s everything to know about the singer!

Morgan Evans, 34, is making a special appearance on the July 2 episode of The Bachelorette to perform his hit single “Kiss Somebody,” which is climbing the country music charts fast! Becca Kufrin and one of her suitors will attend Morgan’s concert during a date in Richmond, Virginia during the episode, and he’ll serenade them with the romantic track. Earlier this season, fellow country singer, Granger Smith, also performed during one of Becca’s dates. Get to know Morgan better with five facts right here:

1. He’s married to a country singer you’ve definitely heard of! Morgan’s wife is none other than the gorgeous Kelsea Ballerini! The two met while hosting the CMC Awards together in Australia in March 2016. He proposed that Christmas, and they were married in Mexico on Dec. 2, 2017. Morgan inspired several of the songs on Kelsea’s sophomore album, Unapologetically, which was released in Nov. 2017. They have a dog named Dibs together.

2. He started playing music as a teenager. Morgan grew up in Australia and performed his first show at the age of 13. In high school, he formed a rock group called Extortion, which won a high school band competition in 2002. The band was renamed to Solver in 2006. Morgan won a music competition in 2007, which allowed him to fly to Nashville and record his first single.

3. He’s released several successful albums & EPs. Morgan’s debut EP, Big Skies, was released in 2007. He didn’t put out his next two until 2012, though, and they were released just eight months apart. He won the award for New Artist of the Year at the 2013 CMC Awards, and dropped his debut albums, Morgan Evans, in 2014 in Australia.

4. He’s officially relocated to Nashville. After several years of success in Australia, Morgan moved to Nashvile for good and signed with Warner Music in 2017. He released “Kiss Somebody” that year, and has been seeing growing success. His next album is due out sometime this year, and Morgan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it will include several “pure love songs” written about Kelsea.

5. He’s toured with names you’ve definitely heard of. Morgan opened up for Taylor Swift on the Australian leg of her Red tour. He’s set to open up for Chris Young on his Losing Sleep tour later this year, as well.