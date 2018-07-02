LeBron James Accused Of Only Going To LA Lakers To Be Closer To Beyonce — HIlarious Tweets

A wild theory about LeBron James’ decision to leave Cleveland for the L.A. Lakers has surfaced, with fans claiming he’s only making the switch to live closer to Beyonce. Here’s the background!

Beyonce has a home in Los Angeles with her husband, JAY-Z, and some fans are convinced that the possibility of being closer to Bey is what swayed LeBron James to sign a $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 1. Last month, a rapper named Da Real Lambo, who used to date LeBron’s mom, Gloria, made a SHOCKING allegation that Beyonce and LeBron cheated on their significant others with one another. He also teased that more information about the alleged affair would be revealed in his upcoming book.

Of course, this got fans buzzing about a potential LeBron/Beyonce hookup, and now that he’s heading to L.A., Twitter was once again abuzz with talk of the two. Several people made jokes about how Beyonce should finally make a move on Bron now that he’ll be living nearby, while others even suggested that LeBron only chose the Lakers as his new team because of Bey’s presence in the area! JAY and Beyonce are Lakers fans and have sat courtside at the team’s games on several occasions, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how this all plays out next season!

LeBron signed his four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers on July 1. This came just weeks after his old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were swept in the NBA finals by the Golden State Warriors. LeBron led the Cavs to their first NBA championship in 2016, but clearly felt it was finally time to move on after four consecutive seasons with the team (he previously played for the Cavs from 2003-2010 before heading to the Miami Heat from 2010-2014).

Lebron moved to LA to be closer with Beyoncé and their family pic.twitter.com/4nvXf9ovkd — B. (@TheSupremeBey) July 2, 2018

At least lebron will be closer to his wife, Beyonce. — JayO (@JayJayJayO) July 2, 2018

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, LeBron chose Los Angeles as his new home in hopes of building his career as a Hollywood mogul once his time playing basketball is up. “It’s kind of a no-brainer, when you think about it,” our source explained. The future sure seems to be set!