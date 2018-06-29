Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Enjoying ‘No Strings Attached Sex’ & ‘Summer Love’

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are heating things up in the bedroom, but they’re in no rush to label their relationship! Get all the EXCLUSIVE details here!

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians, you know Kendall Jenner has sparked up a romance with Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. And while we’re dying for her to define their relationship, especially after her random hookup with Anwar Hadid on June 4, it appears she has no intention on doing so. “Kendall and Ben are really getting along well and are having the best ever, no strings attached sex. They have not put any labels on their relationship yet and are just trying to keep things light and easy. Kendall is not looking for a major commitment from Ben and does not want to pressure him into anything,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

We can certainly understand why they’re aren’t in a rush. After all, Kendall recently got out of a relationship with Blake Griffin, and Ben just ended things with singer Tinashe. “She knows he is a catch and doesn’t want to scare him away. Kendall loves how tall Ben is, thinks he’s super cute, and they have the same attitude on life,” our insider continued. Sounds like a perfect match to us! “She loves how he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Kendall is doing her best to enjoy their summer of love. She knows when he has to go back to work [when the basketball season starts], he might disappear for a bit, so she does not want to get too attached,” the source added.

While the lovebirds aren’t ready for labels, they certainly haven’t had any problems showing off major PDA. On June 27, Kendall and Ben were spotted filling up their cars at a Los Angeles gas station. It was also at the gas station that the pair were photographed sneaking a kiss, or at least that’s what it looks like!