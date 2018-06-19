Gwen Stefani Thinks Miranda Lambert Is ‘Jealous’ Of Her Romance With Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert has finally opened up about her painful 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how his GF Gwen Stefani thinks the singer’s jealous of the love she now shares with him.

Miranda Lambert gave no interviews or press when she released her 2016 heartbreak album The Weight Of These Wings about her split from husband Blake Shelton, 42. She let her songs of pain do the talking, but now she’s given a rare and emotional interview where she’s opening up about their divorce. Blake’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 48, is not impressed and thinks Miranda wishes she and the “Came Here To Forget” singer had the kind of love he has now with the former The Voice judge. “Gwen feels that Miranda is a probably a little jealous of Blake’s happiness after their split. Gwen also thinks Miranda’s remarks only make her sound bitter and resentful… it is not a good look,” a source close to Gwen tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The 34-year-old “Vice” singer told Hits Daily Double about how deeply she was devastated by her divorce from Blake, and how it made her a better artist. “2015 pushed me into a writing mode I’ve never been in before. It’s very humbling to be hurt, and I have to be honest,” she said of pain Blake caused her. Miranda added that of The Weight Of These Wings, “I feel like I’ve captured the seven stages of grief, but it took me 24 songs to get there.” Of her split from Blake she revealed “It made me feel so alone,” about their divorce, “as much as it does anybody else.”

“Gwen finds Miranda’s latest comments about the ending of her marriage with Blake a little bit ridiculous. Gwen feels that Miranda is not being totally honest about her feelings and that she loved a lot of the attention she got while being with Blake which has only always helped her career,” our insider adds.

Miranda claims she was not happy with the spotlight on her private life though. During her interview revealed that, “I was dragged into this paparazzi world, which I had never been part of, never wanted to be part of.” She also lamented becoming a tabloid target, saying “It felt like the more they wrote, the more they just made stuff up. Though, honestly, it all muddied the waters so much, you couldn’t tell what was true anymore.”

At least Miranda has somewhat of a sense of humor about the heartbreak in her life. She admitted, “I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts…”