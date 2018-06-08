Sugarland Reveals Taylor Swift Came Up With The Entire Concept For ‘Babe’ Music Video: ‘It’s SO Good’

We caught up with Sugarland for EXCLUSIVE scoop on their upcoming ‘Babe’ music video — including Taylor Swift’s involvement in the process! Check it out!

The video for Sugarland and Taylor Swift’s hit, “Babe,” drops on June 9, and Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush gave us some major insight into the visual ahead of the big premiere. “It’s like a summer blockbuster, except it’s a video,” Kristian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the CMT Awards red carpet. “It’s like a movie.” Jennifer added that the video is “very cinematic,” as well. As we saw in the trailer, released June 6, Jennifer will portray a woman betrayed by her husband (Brandon Routh), while Taylor will play the “other woman” he cheats on her with. And, yes, she’s a red head in it!

The story in the video matches up perfectly with the song’s lyrics about a woman being cheated on, and the concept for filming was very thought out…by Taylor herself! “She wrote the treatment,” Kristian confirmed. “It’s SO good.” Taylor actually wrote the song “Babe” for her 2012 album, Red, but when it didn’t make the final cut, she handed it over to Sugarland as they were recording their 2018 record, Bigger, out June 8. Jennifer told us that working with the 28-year-old has been “super natural” and “very organic,” which continued when they collaborated on the video.

This is Sugarland’s first album in EIGHT years. In 2012, two years after the release of their last record, Jennifer and Kristian announced that they would be taking some time apart to relax and pursue solo projects. They confirmed at the end of 2017 that they were working on new music as a duo once again.

“The flow of coming back together has been really easy, which is good and important, especially creatively,” Jennifer admitted at the CMTs. “I know it’s cliche, but getting back was like riding a bicycle. I think it’s fun to see what we have to say that we say best together.” She also added that she and Kristian work so well together because they’re on the same page when it comes to “caring about the music first,” and he gushed that their relationship is built on a great amount of “respect and trust.” Awww!