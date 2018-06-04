Johnny Depp Completely Unbothered By Concern Over His Appearance: He ‘Digs’ His Look

Johnny Depp is feeling fine about the way he looks and he’s not letting people with serious concerns about his health get to him. Find out how his appearance relates to his band.

Johnny Depp, 54, is tuning out people’s concerns over his changed look because he knows there’s nothing to worry about and in fact, he has the look for a reason and it all has to do with his band, Hollywood Vampires. “Friends are very much concerned over the recent look that Johnny has been showing but he is telling them all that this is the look that he is going for with the band,” a source close to Johnny EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Everything he does is a role and again he is stressing to friends and bandmates that this is how he wants to look for the band. It’s his rockstar look. It’s also his homage to one of his idols Keith Richards. So friends and bandmates are monitoring it for sure and they are also going as far as to poke fun at him as well. There is actual serious concern but they are all telling him that he is becoming The Invisible Man which ironically is something that Johnny is about to play in the near future. So it is a bother with his buddies but not to Johnny at all.”

Johnny is known for doing whatever it takes to appropriately represent his versatile roles in films so it’s not too much of a surprise that he would change his appearance for his band as well. Hollywood Vampires, which includes Johnny, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, was formed in 2015 as a way to honor musicians that were lost from excess in the 1970s and they’ve released one studio album so far. They also tour around the world and definitely have a certain rocker style so we can see why Johnny would want to go along with it!

Johnny’s appearance made headlines when a series of pics he took with fans at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia hit the internet. It didn’t take long for fans to speak out with worry about the talented actor. We wish Johnny all the health and happiness he can get as he continues to tour with his band and act in more films in the future!