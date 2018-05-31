Lil Tay Slams ‘Clout Chaser’ Danielle Bregoli As Feud Rages On: ‘I’m Over Her’

The insults just keep flying! Lil Tay has the some choice words for her hip-hop nemesis Bhad Bhabie! Check out what the 9-year-old rapper had to say right here!

So much shadiness! We know you’ve been hearing endless updates about the intense feud between Pusha T and Drake. However, another hip-hop feud is raging and it’s showing no signs of stopping! Two underage rappers, Lil Tay and Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) have been exchanging insults for weeks and it’s getting ugly! Now, the former is talking with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the topic! “The [feud] with Bhad Bhabie hasn’t died out because my name is still in her mouth, in every interview,” Tay said. “She’s a clout chaser. I’m over her, she’s not over using my name for engagement on social media.” Whoa!

This latest round of insults comes after Tay posted a taunt on May 4 for her 15-year-old rival. “Cashmeousside A BICH,” the pint-sized rapper captioned a story on Instagram. However, despite Tay’s comments, Danielle has largely ignored her insults lately. But diehard fans will remember that in April of this year, she and fellow social media celeb Woahhvicky got in a physical altercation at a shopping center in LA while Tay watched, rooting for Vicky. Afterward, the pair posted another video blasting Danielle. “Broke ass b***h, you can’t fight for sh*t and you a b**h,” Tay taunted.

In the interview with HL, Tay also addressed the report that her mother Angela Tian lost her job as a Vancouver-based real estate agent after they discovered one of the employees was the parent of the foul-mouth viral sensation. “My mom did quit her job,” she responded, seemingly refuting the firing allegations. “I’m just 9 years old & I am able to take care of my mother now, financially. Isn’t that everyone’s dream? Mine just happened to turn into a reality, while being 9 years old.” Until the next time Tay and Danielle feel like throwing shade!