Did Khloe Kardashian Diss Kanye With This Tweet? Fans Flip Over Her Saying Geminis Are ‘F**king Crazy’

Did Khloe Kardashian just call her brother-in-law crazy? ICYMI, Kanye West is a Gemini, and Khloe has some strong opinions about that sign. See her tweet and decide if she’s dissing Ye!

“Oh sh*t! Is it Gemini season? Who else thinks Geminis are f**king crazy?” We’re going to plead the fifth on that one. Khloe Kardashian, 33, tweeted her feelings about the star sign to her millions of followers, and started a huge conversation in the replies. Those born between May 21 and June 20 are Geminis. Um, guess who’s in that category? Her brother-in-law and Kim Kardashian‘s husband, Kanye West, 39. Kanye was born on June 8. Oops! So, was Khloe intentionally shading Kanye with her Gemini tweet, or was it just a genuine oversight?

Here’s the skinny: people under the Gemini sign are generally considered to have complex, dual personalities. That’s why its symbol is the twins! Hmm …. does that sound like anyone in Khloe’s family? Kanye, especially lately, is known for his wild mood swings and erratic behavior on social media. Sometimes he’s low-key quiet, hanging out in Wyoming and working on his new music. And sometimes, he’s ranting on Twitter about the shared dragon energy he has with President Donald Trump. Speaking of which, Trump is also a Gemini (June 14).

Khloe’s feed was filled with responses. “Me because I am one,” one of Kanye’s fellow Geminis wrote. “Yes! Geminis are crazy! I am 1 and I dated one! He was a true Gemini, more than I am! Now my life isnt so crazy unless its because of me. Feels nice! :-) my own crazy Gemini life!!”, wrote another person who totally agreed with Khloe!

Oh shit! Is it Gemini season? Who else thinks Geminis are fucking crazy? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 27, 2018

🤣🤣 Gemini’s are like sour patch kids…sometimes their sweet sometimes you don’t know WHAT tf to expect pic.twitter.com/slw3HDktyU — BOSSHARD™ (@TLOC__) May 27, 2018

There are actually two other Gemini members of the extended Kardashian family: Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex/father of her kids, Scott Disick (May 26) and Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West (June 15). This tweet could totally apply to Scott. We’re not so sure that Khloe would call her four-year-old niece “f**king crazy,” though!