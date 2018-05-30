‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Gives You A Quick & Easy Smoothie Recipe To Get Healthy This Summer

‘Queer Eye’ star and resident chef Antoni Porowski is sharing his secret for a sexy summer with this easy-to-make (and yummy!) recipe.

I’m obsessed with Queer Eye on Netflix, and love watching all the guys help transform the wardrobes, kitchens, and grooming habits of the somewhat clueless. Antoni Porowski is a chef and the food and wine expert on the show. He recently teamed up with Silk and is helping you start your summer on a healthy note! I asked him, what is an easy and fast recipe we can make this summer? “I love a refreshing smoothie in the summer!” Antoni told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “An easy favorite of mine is packed with protein so it’s perfect for starting your day off on the right foot. I use 1 cup Unsweetened Silk Almond milk, 1 frozen banana, 2 tbsp. peanut butter, 1/2 cup cold brew or leftover drip coffee, 1-2 scoops vanilla flavored vegan protein or any equivalent, 1-2 tablespoons chia or flax seed and then a scoop of ice. Blend it together and you’re good to go!”

Even if you can drink dairy, Silk has a bunch of delicious offerings with various benefits. “Why choose just one?!” he told me. “Each of these plant-based beverages has a different flavor and can shine in various recipes. Silk’s lineup includes soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk and I use a variety depending on the flavor I’m interested in.” I love using almond milk in overnight oats! So healthy and delicious!

The Fab Five will return with season 2 of their hit show on Netflix on June 15! There are rumors that this season will feature a transgender man as well as a woman. We can’t wait!