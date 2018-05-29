Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Already Talking Marriage — Why She’s Sure ‘He’s All In’ This Time

While we’re coming down from our excitement that Ashley I. and Jared finally got together, we’re hearing exclusively that the two are already talking marriage!

Do we hear wedding bells?! Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon relationship is a long time comin’, and now that they’re finally, officially together, HollywoodLife.com is hearing exclusively that they’re talking about taking it to the next level! “It’s been such a rollercoaster for Ashley and Jared so now that they’re finally together neither of them are holding back. They’ve already started talking about marriage, about family, they’re planning for forever,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “Ashley would say yes tomorrow if he asked, but knowing Jared he’ll take his time. But she doesn’t have any doubts about his feelings. The way he’s opened up to her and all the sweet things he’s done have convinced her that he’s all in this time, she’s never been happier.” We’re a little biased, but we think Ashley will be the most beautiful bride ever.

As Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette kicked off last night, Jared and Ashley were off enjoying their own little paradise at The Ritz-Carlton in Kapalua, Hawaii. The pair have flooded our Insta feeds with tropical photos of them looking so in love, we wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged soon! “Recreating our first date in Paradise. I should have been holding her hand then. I’m never letting go now,” Jared captioned a beachside photo of the two smiling, hand-in-hand. Does it get anymore romantic than that?! Well… wait for it… they were actually recreating the first photo of them together, walking in the water while filming Bachelor In Paradise in 2015. Ashley is rocking the same white and black strappy bathing suit, but now they look infatuated with each other, rather than apprehensive, like in the OG pic.

All we want is a perfect, paradise wedding for Jared and Ashley — that will be televised and officiated by Chris Harrison. Is that too much to ask!?