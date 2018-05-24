Meghan Markle’s 2013 Interview With ‘Creepy’ Craig Ferguson Goes Viral: Talks About Her ‘Hair-Free Body’

A 2013 ‘Late Late Show’ interview with Meghan Markle has resurfaced and she’s so charming. Too bad host Craig Ferguson made things awkward with what some are calling ‘creepy’ comments. Watch here!

Five years before she became royalty, Meghan Markle appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss her show Suits with Craig Ferguson. Meghan looked absolutely stunning for the August 2013 interview in a backless, black minidress and six-inch nude heels. Craig told her just that, which Meghan laughed off, saying “I got all dolled up for you.” Fans of the actress turned duchess are marveling over how charming and bubbly she is in the interview. She’s so ecstatic to be discussing Suits on the talk show!

But the interview kind of took a turn for the creepy, as fans then pointed out. Meghan told Craig that she was born and raised in Los Angeles, and he was visibly shocked. “Yes, I’m one of the five, you can pinch me I’m real, see? Oh yes,” she playfully told him, and he pinched her. All in good fun. But then Meghan looked visibly uncomfortable when he reached out to pinch her again. She brushed him away like a pro, laughing at his confusing advance.

Craig commented, “Strangely hairless body you have. You’re quite the dolphin aren’t you?” Huh? Meghan laughed and hid her face behind her head, saying, “It’s not easy being a lady.” Totally true. Craig said it again! “You’re absolutely hair-free,” asking her, “Are you a competitive swimmer?” Awkward, right?

Sorry, but it got worse from there. Meghan reminisced about how her father, Thomas Markle, was a director of photography in Hollywood for years. She said she practically grew up backstage on the set of the sitcom Married…With Children while her father worked on the show. She mentioned that she went to a Catholic school so she was always running around in her uniform. You know where this is going.

“They must have been interested in you walking around in your little schoolgirl outfit,’ Craig told Meghan about the show’s team. ‘Did they think you were working on the show, perhaps?” People went off in the comments about how weird the whole interview turned out to be.

“Craig Ferguson is such a creep… So embarrassing for Meghan Markle,” a viewer tweeted. “OMG! I’m horrified by this creepy and sexist interview of Meghan Markle by Craig Ferguson,’ Canadian relationship expert Kimberly Moffit tweeted. “The poor girl had to endure his sexual advances the entire interview and couldn’t get a word in edgewise! LIKE EW!!!!”