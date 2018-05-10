Another day, another super sexy Jennifer Lopez look! The 48-year-old looked incredible when she appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ in a revealing red dress May 9. Check out ensemble here!

At 48 years old, Jennifer Lopez is looking better than ever, and she was at it again while promoting her new music and show, World of Dance, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on May 9. The mom of two put her curves on display in a skintight red dress, which was covered with beading in the front, and dipped low in the back to reveal a lot of skin. Meanwhile, the ensemble also included an asymmetrical hemline that came up daringly high on one side, so J.Lo’s toned legs were also visible. HOW does she do it?!

After her interview with Jimmy, J.Lo played a game called “Fast Dance-Off” with the host, in which they were challenged to dance fast to slow 70s songs. Jennifer shook her hips and showed off her amazing moves during the competition, and Jimmy named her the clear winner! Along with her hot bod, Jen’s new, sleek, straight hairstyle was also front and center for the appearance. She first showed off the look at the Met Gala on May 7, and has gotten an overwhelmingly positive response.

For the second year in a row, Jennifer walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez. The couple actually made their official debut at the event in 2017, and have been going strong ever since. Recently, there’s been talk of an impending engagement, especially since J.Lo recently dropped a song called “The Ring,” in which she asks, “Where’s the ring?”

Jennifer confirmed that she’s patiently waiting a proposal from her boyfriend of more than a year, but insists there’s “no pressure.” A-Rod hasn’t been scared away yet, so we definitely wouldn’t be surprised if that engagement comes sooner rather than later!