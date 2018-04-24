Britney Spears’ latest workout video in super skimpy clothes is so hot its even turning on mom of two Snooki! We’ve got details on how the vid gave her a ‘lady boner.’

Goddess!!! Britney Spears killer body is thanks to her love of working out, and the singer posted a video showing of a series of new exercises on Apr. 24 to her IG account. As usual, the 36-year-old wears the shortest shorts known to mankind as she goes through her routine, rocking a white pair this time. Her super toned abs are on full display and she shows off plenty of cleavage in a push-up turquoise sports bra. “‘You guys wanna see my new workout?” she sweetly asks from behind the door to her home gym and then it’s on! The video is so sexy that even Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was super turned on by it.

In the comments section of Britney’s Instagram workout vid, eagle-eyed site Comments by Celebs caught Snooki creeping in on Brit-Brit. The Jersey Shore star wrote in all caps “LADY BONER” to show how insanely hot Britney looked. The “Womanizer” singer went through a series of grueling squats, crunches, leg lifts, kettle bell drills and never even breaks a sweat. But she looks so good doing it, we’re breaking out in one just watching her. Don’t worry Snooki, you’re not alone. The video had over 2.5 million likes in just five hours after Brit posted it.

Britney ended her video showing how limber her dancer’s body is, doing the splits horizontally and reaching across to touch her toes. She totally didn’t need the help of a trainer, even though her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 24, works as one and probably helped set her up with the body firming exercises. Brit even looked completely gorgeous, with her hair pulled back in a high loose ponytail while blonde bangs hug each side of her stunning face. She had got some dark eye makeup going on, yet thanks to the fact that she’s in such great shape and doesn’t sweat, it didn’t run down her cheeks.

So here’s Britney’s workout:

And Snooki’s priceless reaction:

While Britney ended her Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Piece of Me residency on 2017’s New Years Eve, she still has to stay in tip-top shape as she’s gearing up for a summer tour of North America and Europe where she’ll play 30 dates between July and September 1. She hasn’t been on the road since 2011’s Femme Fatale tour, so fans who weren’t able to make it to Sin City to see her will finally have Britney coming to them! She’s reportedly mulling over a return to Vegas in 2019, taking over a new residency at the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo Casino and Resort.