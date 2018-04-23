India Oxenberg May Be ‘Brainwashed’ By NXIVM Cult, Employer Says: ‘She’s Going Through A Lot’

Despite Allison Mack’s arrest for alleged involvement in the NXIVM sex cult, India Oxenberg is allegedly still a member — and her employer and family think she is being ‘brainwashed’ by the organization.

India Oxenberg was hard at work at her New York City restaurant job on April 22, but she’s also still allegedly a member of the NXIVM sex cult, which has made headlines over the last few months. The daughter of Catherine Oxenberg was spotted outside her job reportedly looking “exhausted,” according to Page Six. “She’s going through a lot,” her manager told the paper. “She may have been brainwashed.” For months, India’s mother has been insisting that fellow members of NXIVM have allegedly been ‘brainwashing’ her daughter, and the actress has desperately trying to rescue India from the group.

NXIVM’s leader, Keith Raniere, was arrested in Mexico on charges of sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy at the end of March. Weeks later, Smallville actress, Allison Mack, who allegedly served as Keith’s second in command at the head of the cult, was arrested on similar charges in Brooklyn. She is set to appear in court on April 23. Members of NXIVM were allegedly starved on less that 800 calories a day, forced to have sex with Keith, and branded with a symbol made up of Keith and Allison’s initials, in a process that’s been described as severely painful.

The alleged horror stories about this cult first went viral last fall, when Catherine made a public plea to help save India from her alleged involvement. However, at the time, India took to Facebook to insist she was “absolutely fine” and that she would “never” put the people she loves in danger.

Earlier this month, India’s grandmother, Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, flew to New York to make a last-ditch attempt at talking some sense into the 26-year-old. However, India is allegedly adamant about her support for NXIVM, and is even reportedly willing to go to jail to stand by Keith.