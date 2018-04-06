David Charvet: 5 Things To Know About Brooke Burke’s Husband As She Files For Divorce

Brooke Burke just filed for divorce from her husband David Charvet! Here’s everything you need to know about the actor she’s breaking up with!

1. He’s a former star of Baywatch! On the hit show, David Charvet, 45, played the “bad boy” and overall ladies man, Matt Brody. Throughout the series, Matt deals with being falsely accused of sexual harassment, but he’s eventually vindicated. In case you were curious, it was Zac Efron, 30, who played his character in the Baywatch reboot movie, which we consider to be the highest honor possible.

2. He married Brooke Burke in 2011. After a five-year engagement, the two finally tied the knot in a romantic ceremony that took place on a boat August 12 in St. Bart’s. As we reported earlier, Brooke filed for divorce from David on Mar. 6, effectively ending their marriage of over six years.

3. The now-exes share two children together. Their daughter Heaven Rain was born in 2007, while their son Shaya Braven was born the following year in 2008. Brooke also has two children from her former marriage to plastic surgeon Garth Fisher.

4. In 1999, he left the acting profession to pursue a career in music. In fact, he landed himself a five-album contract with Universal Music Group France. Not only has he released three LPs, he’s sold over 2.5 million albums over his successful career. In addition, his debut single “Should I Leave” climbed to number three in France following its release. Needless to say, David is definitely a man of many talents.

5. He was born in Lyon, France. Before becoming a heartthrob on hit shows in America like Baywatch and Melrose Place, David grew up with his parents Christiane Charvet Haddad and businessman Paul Guez, who also founded the Sasson brand of jeans, which were big in the 1980s, in France. Later on, David managed to win a green card through the Morrison visa lottery.