20 Stars Who Sang About Threesomes In Their Hit Songs: Cardi B, Britney Spears & More

Cardi B shocked us when she sang about wanting a threesome with Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna on her track, ‘She Bad,’ but the rapper isn’t the first to allude to a three-way in a song!

Songs about sex are a dime a dozen, but not many singers dare to include more than two people in their sexual allusions. Britney Spears, Ne-Yo, Pink, and Childish Gambino, however, are just a handful of stars who have shown love to a third party by singing about threesomes. Lyrics about a three-way might seem extra racy, but it can have a huge payoff. When Britney’s single, “3” dropped in 2009, it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her third number-one single in the United States. It was also the fifteenth song in Billboard history to debut at number one. Peter, Paul and Mary must be proud!

The most recent hit involving a polyamorous innuendo came on Cardi B‘s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The rapper gave a shoutout to Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna on her shocking new track, “She Bad,” and the context had us shook. “I need Chrissy Teigen/Know a bad b*tch when I see one (yeah, woo)/Tell Ri-Ri I need a threesome,” Cardi sang. The track even received an epic reaction from the Lip Sync Battle host on Twitter. “Gasp!! *drops biscuits*,” Chrissy tweeted after reading the lyric, and referencing the delicious doughy treat she recently made. “Cheddar biscuits and crab bisque. Bisquits! Bad bitches make bisque!!!!!!!” she wrote in a second tweet, showing off the meal she had prepared.

While not everyone is brave enough to announce to the world which two celebrities they want to sleep with at the same time, many singers have dared to reference threesomes in their hit songs. Click through our gallery above to see more celebs who have hot tracks about three-ways!